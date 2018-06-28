Kardashians Part Ways With Longtime Makeup Artist Joyce Bonelli

The Kardashians have parted ways with their longtime makeup artist Joyce Bonelli, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“The family doesn’t speak to her anymore,” the insider says. “She hasn’t worked for them for months.”

The decision was made amicably, though. The source assures Us, “They just stopped working with her because they didn’t see it as a right fit anymore.”

No one from the Kardashian-Jenner family follows Bonelli on Instagram anymore, but there are no signs of bad blood on the 36-year-old’s account. She sent a birthday wish to Khloé, 34, on Wednesday, June 27. “ma·tri·arch of lifeeee HAPPY BIRTHDAY !! @khloekardashian,” she captioned a throwback photo with the 34-year-old. “HOTTEST BIRTHDAY BOOTY ALIVE always got your back especially w that glitterrrr IF–KINGLOVEYOU.”

The aesthetician also recently posted photos with Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West as well as Kylie Jenner. She still follows the clan on the social media app.

Bonelli opened up about her relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars in June 2017. “I’ve been with the girls for so long and we’ve been through so much,” she told Pret-a-Reporter at the time. “It’s been over a decade. We’ve known each other since the beginning, before they were famous. After they started their show, people started really loving them and then hating them and now they’re loving them again. There’s been so much that’s happened. Now each one of them is a phenomenon in their own way.”

She added, “We text every other day and we talk about everything. Even if I’m working with a different client, we’re always talking and FaceTiming. We talk about kids. We talk about the fun, scandalous stuff. They’re like my sisters.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Bonelli for comment.

