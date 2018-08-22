Joyce Bonelli has bad blood with the Kardashian-Jenner fandom. The family’s former makeup artist clapped back after fans blasted her birthday message to Kylie Jenner.

The 37-year-old shared a gallery of pics for Jenner’s 21st birthday on August 10. “HAPPYYYY BIRTHDAYYYYY KY !!!” she captioned the photos, adding, “#MAKEUPBYJOYCE.”

The Comments by Celebs Twitter account pointed out on Tuesday, August 21, that the makeup artist was fighting off haters in the comments section of her post. After some accused her of using Jenner’s birthday to promote herself, Bonelli responded, “I can say hbd to whoever I f—king feel like get over it.”

To another commenter, she wrote: “WT SERIOUS F—K ARE YOU EVEN TALKING ABOUT,” accompanied by laugh-cry emojis.

One Instagram user claimed that the reason Bonelli has been “shunned” from the reality TV family is because she “told about” Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy. “EXCUSE ME,” she replied. “oh this is priceless.”

Another asked why she didn’t attend Jenner’s birthday bash. “why didn’t you,” Bonelli clapped back.

She told one fan, “EVERYONE WATCHES ME LOL,” when they asserted that Jenner would never see the post since the family no longer follows her.

Us Weekly exclusively reported on June 28 that the Kardashians had parted ways with Bonelli. “The family doesn’t speak to her anymore,” a source told Us at the time. “She hasn’t worked for them for months.”

The insider added that the split was amicable: “They just stopped working with her because they didn’t see it as a right fit anymore.”

Bonelli sort of cleared the air about why she is no longer working with the brood when she spoke to Us on July 15. “I definitely have never been fired in my entire life,” she clarified. “And something personal happened to me that I wasn’t OK with and that’s what happened.”

