Setting the record straight — kind of. Joyce Bonelli shared her side of the story as to why she’s no longer working with the Kardashians, who were once longtime friends and customers.

The celebrity makeup artist spoke exclusively with Us Weekly at BeautyCon on Saturday, July 15, where she alluded that it was her decision to end her working relationship with the Kardashians — and also made it clear she was not fired.

“I definitely have never been fired in my entire life,” she told Us at the event, held in downtown Los Angeles, California. “And something personal happened to me that I wasn’t OK with and that’s what happened.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in June that Bonelli was no longer working with the Kardashians. An insider told Us at the time, “The family doesn’t speak to her anymore. She hasn’t worked for them for months. They just stopped working with her because they didn’t see it as a right fit anymore.” While Bonelli continues to follow the famous sisters on social media and references them on her Instagram account — most recently sharing a throwback photo with Kylie Jenner and giving Khloé Kardashian a birthday shoutout — none of the sisters follow her.

However, no longer working with one of the most high-profile families in the world hasn’t affected her business. “I work with Salma Hayek, Joan Smalls, Emily Ratajkowski,” she continued. “This happened a year ago, so to me, it’s old news, but if people want to talk about it now, it’s actually giving me such a favor so that people know that I’m available, honey.”

The makeup artist — who runs the Unravel clothing line alongside her husband Ben Taverniti — was on hand at BeautyCon to help Jessica Simpson introduce her new makeup brush line. She shared a video on Instagram on the pair at the event on Saturday and captioned it, “GOD’SPLAN.” Bonelli also revealed to Us she is keeping busy working on her makeup line that is coming out in late 2019.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!