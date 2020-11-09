Larsa Pippen Claims She Dated Tristan Thompson Before Khloe Kardashian

A sorted love triangle? Not so much, but Larsa Pippen just went into detail about her relationship with the Kardashian family — including Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them,” Pippen, 46, claimed during the Monday, November 9, episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. … I never cared that Khloé was with him after me.”

The former Real Housewives of Miami star, however, then denied that she recently had an affair with the 29-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers star.

“I would never do that. That’s not even my personality,” she said, noting that she’s rooting for the couple, who share 2-year-old daughter True. “If they love each other, then God bless. I think when you have a family with someone, it’s really hard to break up,” Pippen said. “You do everything in order to keep your kids home together and happy. I applaud them for working things out. I think it’s great they are trying to work on their relationship. I’m really proud of them. I applaud them.”

Pippen and the Kardashian family were close for years, but fans began noticing that Kim Kardashian and the reality star had unfollowed each other over the summer.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that the KKW Beauty founder, 40, simply wanted to “narrow down what was showing up on her feed” for her own “mental health.” However, Pippen claimed that Kanye West actually encouraged Kim to unfollow her.

“I didn’t feel any type of way. I just felt, like, do what’s best for your family. I love you, you and I are best friends, we’ve been through everything together, I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we’re like sisters, we’re family, but if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, do it,” the Chicago native said. “He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”

She claimed that West, 43, “brainwashed” Kim and the rest of the family.

“The funny thing is I love him. I love all of them. … Nothing has happened where it’s like, ‘I’ll never talk to them again,’” she added. “I feel like people going through different things and people handle problems differently.”