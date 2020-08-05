A new chapter! After months of speculation, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” one source exclusively tells Us.

Isolating at home in Los Angeles with Kardashian, 36, and their 2-year-old daughter, True, amid the COVID-19 pandemic has helped bring out a different side of Thompson, 29, who cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with multiple women in the past.

“The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to has been great for their relationship,” the source explains. “But when things do go back to normal, who knows what will happen?”

According to a second insider, the couple’s reconciliation has led to discussions about their future together.

“Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age,” the insider tells Us, noting that the Cleveland Cavaliers player, meanwhile, “is trying to get traded to an L.A./California team.”

In April 2018, news broke that Thompson had cheated on a then-pregnant Kardashian with multiple women. Although the E! personality decided to stay with him at the time, she ended up calling off their romance 10 months later after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF, Jordyn Woods.

The pair continued to amicably coparent True after their February 2019 split and became closer than ever in recent months after Us broke the news in March that they had been quarantined together. A source revealed at the time that the Revenge Body host “has been open and receptive” toward the NBA star. Then, in June, the duo fueled rumors that they were back together when they were spotted getting cozy at their mutual friend Savas Oguz’s birthday party.

Kardashian and Thompson first started dating in September 2016 amid her divorce from Lamar Odom. Thompson, meanwhile, was previously linked to Jordan Craig, with whom he shares 3-year-old son Prince.