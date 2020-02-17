Where-Khloe-Kardashian,-Tristan-Thompson-Stand-1-Year-After-Jordyn-Scandal

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are nothing more than True’s parents one year after the Cleveland Cavaliers center’s cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

“They are happily coparenting,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “There are no plans for them to get back together.”

Thompson, 28, was caught kissing Woods, 22, at a house party in Los Angeles on February 17, 2019. After finding out about the hookup, Kardashian, 35, broke up with the NBA player, who she had been dating since September 2016.

“Khloé was told by people who saw Tristan and Jordyn making out,” a source told Us at the time. “Khloé confronted Tristan and he admitted it was true.”

Woods had been living at her best friend Kylie Jenner’s house at the time, but she moved out in the wake of the scandal. An insider later told Us that the model felt “terrible and her world has been rocked.”

Woods broke her silence on the scandal on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, in March 2019. She claimed that Thompson kissed her with “no tongue, no making out,” and insisted that sleeping with the athlete was “never a thought, never a consideration.”

After the episode aired, Kardashian took to Twitter to accuse the social media influencer of “lying,” adding, “You ARE the reason my family broke up!” She later tweeted, “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

The drama played out on season 16 of KUWTK, with the reality star telling viewers, “It just sucks it has to be so public. I’m not just a TV show, this is my life.” She later revealed that Thompson was trying to win her back, but a source told Us at the time, “[She] doesn’t seem open to reconciling with Tristan.”

The former couple reunited at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party in December 2019. Although an insider told Us at the time that the Revenge Body host “still feels burned” by Thompson’s actions, she wants to “integrate [him] into her life more and more” for the sake of their now-22-month-old daughter.

The basketball pro previously cheated on Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant with True.

