



Not so fast! Tristan Thompson may want to get back together with his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, but according to sources, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t interested in a reconciliation.

“Khloé is coparenting and not getting back with him,” one source tells Us Weekly exclusively, referring to the pair’s 17-month-old daughter, True.

A second source tells Us that Kardashian, 35, and Thompson, 28, have seen each other recently, but only because of their daughter.

“Khloé and Tristan have been spending time together primarily involving True. Tristan has made it known to Khloé he wants to reconcile,” the second insider explains. “Her friends are concerned Tristan misses the lifestyle and perks that are included when dating a Kardashian.”

The second source adds that Kardashian “doesn’t seem open to reconciling with Tristan,” but she “encourages him to spend time with True.”

Kardashian and Thompson called it quits in February after the Cleveland Cavaliers star was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. The cheating scandal marked the second time Thompson’s infidelity made headlines. Back in April 2018, photos of the basketball pro cheating on a then-pregnant Kardashian surfaced.

“Jordyn didn’t think about me. She didn’t think about Kylie. She didn’t think about my daughter,” Kardashian said during the two-part season 16 finale of KUWTK, which aired in June. “I’m not talking to him, like they’re both at fault. … Look at what he did when I was nine months pregnant. But, I knew that’s what he was. I had no idea that’s what she was.”

Fans saw Thompson try to make amends with Kardashian during the season 17 premiere of the E! series. After the Revenge Body host ignored her ex’s non-stop FaceTime calls and flower deliveries during the September 8 episode, Kardashian revealed he tried to kiss her days before True’s first birthday party.

More recently, the athlete made headlines for leaving flirty comments on Kardashian’s Instagram.

“Perfection,” he wrote in a since-deleted comment of Kardashian on September 21.

Days later, Thompson replied to a second post: “The sun is shinning [SIC] bright on a beautiful 💎.”

Kardashian, for her part, has seemingly ignored Thompson’s comments on her account.

