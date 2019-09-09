



A little older and a little wiser! The Sunday, September 8, season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was off to an explosive start when Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reunited after months of estrangement in order to celebrate their daughter True Thompson’s first birthday.

“I’m really humiliated and hurt by what he did to me,” Khloé explained in a testimonial shot at the beginning of the episode. It was clear the wounds were still fresh from Tristan’s infamous February 2019 cheating scandal with family friend Jordyn Woods. When Kris Jenner asked if he could do anything to get her back, Khloe replied with a definitive “no.”

Her emotions were high considering she’d been avoiding Tristan since their breakup just two months prior, but the scandal with Jordyn wasn’t the only traumatic memory on Khloe’s mind.

“This time last year was a really hard emotional time for me,” explained the Good American founder, referring to when Tristan publicly cheated on her just days before giving birth to True. She then added that she was looking forward to having a “whole new mindset about the month of April.”

Despite ignoring his myriad of non-stop FaceTime calls and flowers sent to her house, Khloe was able to follow through with inviting Tristan to their daughter’s birthday. The exes met face to face prior to the event and Khloé explained to her assistant that Tristan “tried to, like, kiss me.”

While at the party, Tristan struck up a conversation with Kanye West about an extremely specific Keeping Up related gripe. Kanye relayed to Kim Kardashian that the Cavaliers player was unhappy with his portrayal on the prior season. Specifically, Tristan didn’t appreciate the use of Kanye’s song “Runaway” during the promotional push for the Tristan and Jordyn cheating scandal storyline. Kanye explained to Kim that Tristan “felt like we were using my music to even reinforce, like, his narrative.”

This soundtrack related grievance led to Khloé fleeing the birthday party in tears, saying “I’m done.”

The tension-filled premiere also followed Kim as she struggled with health issues. The lawyer-in-training complained of having stiff and swollen hands and visited a specialist to get blood work done. “My hands were stiff. I couldn’t pick up a toothbrush, I couldn’t do my bra,” Kim explained. After getting her initial blood work results, Kim was told she tested positive for Lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Concerned it may be a false positive, her doctor ordered additional tests.

The premiere also followed Kourtney Kardashian as she struggled with the plans for her upcoming 40th birthday party. In addition to feeling anxiety about her party, she also discovered a large bald spot in the back of her head — the result of a taut ponytail. The Poosh founder took control of her hair struggles and got a series of painful scalp injections from a plastic surgeon — intended to promote hair growth.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

