Leaning on her sister. Kourtney Kardashian rarely gets emotional but on season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she can’t help it. The mother of three opens up to Khloé Kardashian about the anxiety she has about her upcoming birthday: The big 4-0.

“I do think that turning 40, it almost makes you analyze where you’re at in your life, and it’s giving me anxiety,” Kourtney shares. “Now that I’m doing Poosh, I always wish I had more time, but I feel like I wanna cry.”

With that, Kourtney starts to cry as her sister, 35, tries to hug her and let her know that everything she’s feeling is completely normal.

“I have so much and I should just be so happy. I mean, I am but sometimes, it really makes you really analyze where you’re at and sometimes, I’m like, ‘What am I doing?’” Kourtney continues. “Sometimes, like, I’ll just do stupid s–t to distract [myself from] really thinking about stuff that’s maybe more important.”

However, the Good American designer quickly lets Kourtney know that it’s OK to do whatever she wants!

“If you’re happy, that’s all that should matter for any of us,” Khloé tells her sister. “I really don’t think your soul is happy. I think you feel incomplete somewhere [and] that you’re scared.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 17 returns to E! in the fall.

