



“I feel this in my bones,” Kardashian, 38, says in the promo, released on Thursday, September 5. “I probably have lupus.”

The KKW Beauty founder is examined by a doctor before her mother, Kris Jenner, interjects. “Let’s stay positive until we get some results,” Jenner, 63, counters while Kardashian wipes tears from her eyes.

Elsewhere in the promo, Khloé Kardashian deals with the fallout from her breakup with Tristan Thompson. The Revenge Body host, 35, storms off when the athlete, 28, arrives at what appears to be daughter True’s birthday party. “My life is filled with drama,” she says. “Now I’m done.”

Khloé later tells Kim, “Sage my heart so it doesn’t get f–ked up by all these horrible human beings.”

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be at odds with the family too. “She doesn’t wanna work. She has too many f–king boundaries,” Kim declares. “She’s out.”

The Poosh founder, 40, then tells Khloé, “I can’t wait to move away,” to which her younger sister responds, “So just do it already.”

The supertease also includes a fight between Scott Disick and Corey Gamble as well as mention of an ambulance, a shot of Jenner on a stretcher complaining about her neck, which is in a brace, and the momager in tears over rumors that she slept with O.J. Simpson.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner only appear in flashes from photo shoots and family vacations, opting to stay out of the drama.

Season 16 ended with Khloé lashing out after Thompson’s infidelity with Jordyn Woods. The Good American cofounder went on a girls’ trip to Palm Springs with Kim, Kourtney and Malika Haqq, while Kylie, 22, cried over her former best friend’s ordeal.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on E! Sunday, September 8, at 9 p.m. ET.

