



Leave it to Ye! Kanye West is quite possibly the only person in the world who is bold enough to ask Kim Kardashian to name her favorite sister — and he did just that.

“It changes, just like friends or relationships go in and out,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, said during an interview with the rapper, 42, for her September 2019 Vogue Arabia cover story. “I think this year has been a really strong Kim and Khloé year.”

Kim likely bonded with Khloé, 35, over the latter’s breakup with Tristan Thompson. The Revenge Body host called it quits with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, in February after he kissed Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party. Thompson previously cheated on Khloé with multiple women while she was pregnant with their now-16-month-old daughter, True.

“I’m obviously so close with Kendall and Kylie too but I’ve spent so much more time on this earth with Kourtney and Khloé – 16 and 17 years longer with them,” Kim noted to West. “We have more history, have been through so much together, and we have more friends in common. Kourtney and I will always be really close, but this year, Khloé and I really bonded.”

The KKW Beauty founder also opened up about her first date with her husband — “I was like, ‘Damn, why did I waste so much time and energy? Why didn’t I do this sooner?’” — as well as her fame.

“Even in my darkest of times I don’t regret putting myself out there for the world to see,” she reflected. “People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity. I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times.”

Kim then admitted that she was once “embarrassingly obsessed” with being in the spotlight, saying, “I do agree that fame can be addictive.”

That said, the E! personality explained that she “never felt the responsibility of being a role model” until she and West welcomed their four children: North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 19 months, and Psalm, 3 months.

