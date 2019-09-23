



Sudden regret? Tristan Thompson posted — then deleted — a flirty comment on his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram on Saturday, September 21.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, commented on a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, styled as Anna Nicole Smith from the late model’s 1992 Guess campaign. The picture featured the reality star in a skin tight denim top with voluminous blonde waves and long pink nails.

“Perfection,” Thompson wrote on the photo, along with a heart-eye emoji.

The comment, which has since been deleted, came seven months after Us Weekly confirmed that the couple split in February after 10 months of dating. The breakup came after Thompson cheated on Kardashian with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, a source told Us in February.

In an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk in March, Woods, 22, confirmed that she and Thompson kissed as she left his house after a party in Los Angeles.

“[There was] no passion, no nothing. He just kissed me. … It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue … no making out,” the model explained.

After Woods’ interview, Kardashian slammed her on Twitter, claiming that the Life of Kylie star was “lying” about the details of the infidelity. The Good American founder also denied Woods’ assertion that she wasn’t the reason for Kardashian and Thompson’s split.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” the Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian host tweeted. “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Hours later, the Kocktails with Khloé host retracted her blame of Woods and explained that Thompson was the sole reason for their breakup.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she tweeted. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me wasn’t such a shock as the first time. What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

Before his tryst with Woods, the NBA star was caught cheating on Kardashian in April 2018 after news outlets published pictures and videos of him kissing Instagram model Lani Blair at a club in New York City. TMZ also released surveillance footage from October 2017 of Thompson making out two unidentified women at a hookah lounge in Washington D.C.

News of Thompson’s affairs came days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, 17 months, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The basketball player’s recent Instagram comment isn’t the first time he’s tried to make up with his ex. On a September episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Celebrity Apprentice alum revealed that Thompson tried to kiss her at True’s first birthday party in April, two months after their split.

“I’m really humiliated and hurt by what he did to me,” she said in the episode.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!