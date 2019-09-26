



Not over it? Tristan Thompson dropped a rather flirty comment on ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram post — again!

Kardashian, 35, posted a semi-blurry, sunshine-filled selfie on Thursday, September 26. “May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream,” she captioned the shot.

The Good American cofounder received supportive comments from many, including one from her big sister Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty mogul, 38, simply remarked that Khloé looked “beautiful.” However, the snap also attracted a reply from the 28-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player, who wrote: “The sun is shinning bright on a beautiful 💎.”

Thompson’s feedback came days after he left a flirty reply on one of Khloé’s social posts on Sunday, September 22. At the time, Khloé posted a pic of herself channeling the late Anna Nicole Smith. The athlete wrote and then deleted a comment beneath the photo, which read: “Perfection.”

Wendy Williams weighed in on how “Tristan is still bothering Khloé” during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday, September 24. The Ask Wendy author, 55, advised Thompson to back off of the Revenge Body host.

“My thought is that Tristan and Khloé will always have to be involved with each other in some sort of way because they have that baby,” Williams said, referencing their 17-month-old daughter, True Thompson. “Leave her alone! She’s obviously done with you.”

Khloé and Thompson, who began dating in 2016, had a rocky romance. When she was pregnant with True, the Canadian basketballer cheated on her. Though she initially stayed with him, she later broke off their relationship after he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods in February.

Since calling it quits, the exes have coparented their daughter together.

During a season 17 premiere episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Strong Looks Better Naked author revealed Tristan had attempted to kiss her. The incident happened when she invited him over to have an open conversation before True’s 1st birthday party, but things took an awkward turn.

“He was like, ‘Can I have a hug?’ And then I one-arm hugged him and he was like, ‘One? A one-handed hug?’” she explained. “I was like, ‘That’s nice enough.’ And then he tried to kiss me and I go, ‘This is the problem with you. You can’t just take what you get.’”

