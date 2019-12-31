



For the love of True. Khloé Kardashian is doing everything she can to coparent with Tristan Thompson, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“She’s trying to practice self-care and self-love, and integrate Tristan into her life more and more,” the source explains, noting that the 35-year-old reality TV personality “still feels burned” by the 28-year-old athlete after he was caught cheating on her with Kylie Jenner’s then best-friend Jordyn Woods.

“She’s focused on being a great mom to True,” the source adds.

Kardashian and Thompson, who share 20-month-old daughter True, called it quits in February after the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s indiscretion with Woods, 22. The scandal marked the second time Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian, whom he started seeing in August 2016.

The former couple made headlines earlier this month when Thompson attended the annual Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas Eve party at Kourtney Kardashian’s house. The reunion came after the Good American designer confirmed she is moving on from the scandal via her Instagram Stories.

“Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart,” Kardashian wrote on December 5. “I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end. I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative … I am allowed to forgive but still not accept their behaviors … I was nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life.”

Sources previously told Us that Thompson was interested in reconciling with Khloé, but she didn’t seem open to the idea.

“Khloé and Tristan are spending time together strictly related to True,” one insider told Us on December 10. “She’s speaking to him, but they are not getting back together. They have not hooked up or anything.”

