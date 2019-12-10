Back on? Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are spending time together but have not rekindled their romantic relationship, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Khloé and Tristan are spending time together strictly related to True,” the source tells Us, noting the twosome are coparenting. “She’s speaking to him, but they are not getting back together. They have not hooked up or anything.”

The 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 28-year-old NBA pro called it quits in February after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. The scandal marked the second time that Thompson was unfaithful to Kardashian. (The Cleveland Cavaliers player was spotting making out with another woman days before the Good American designer gave birth to True in April 2018.)

Back in October, an insider told Us that Thompson, who has left several flirty comments on Kardashian’s Instagram in recent months, was interested in working things out with his ex. The reality TV personality, however, didn’t feel the same way.

“Tristan has made it known to Khloé he wants to reconcile,” the insider explained. “Her friends are concerned Tristan misses the lifestyle and perks that are included when dating a Kardashian. [She] doesn’t seem open to reconciling with Tristan, [but she] encourages him to spend time with True.”

While it’s been months since Thompson and Woods’ scandal first made headlines, the drama is still playing out on KUWTK. After the athlete gifted Kardashian a diamond necklace for her 35th birthday during the December 1 episode, the Revenge Body host detailed her decision to forgive Thompson for his past indiscretions.

“Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life … Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart,” she wrote via Instagram on December 5. “I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end. I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative … I am allowed to forgive but still not accept their behaviors … I was nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life.”

Hours later, Kardashian made it clear her message was for both Thompson and Woods, 22.

“The reason why I decided to post my previous post is because I’m seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking ‘why don’t I keep that same energy with Jordyn?’ That message is for Jordyn,” she explained. “It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan. This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me. I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy!”

Kardashian and Thompson were first linked in August 2016.

With reporting by Brody Brown