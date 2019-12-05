



Speaking her truth. Khloé Kardashian clapped back at viewers who questioned her choice to accept birthday presents from her ex Tristan Thompson in a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that,” the Good American cofounder, 35, wrote in a lengthy Instagram Story on Thursday, December 5. “Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life … Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart.”

The Sunday, December 1, episode of KUWTK showed the reality star being surprised by jewelry from her 28-year-old ex. Malika and Khadijah Haqq, who accompanied their best friend on a trip to Connecticut, revealed that they had helped Thompson get the gifts to their hotel. A few days after the episode aired, Kardashian took to Twitter to defend her friends’ actions, saying the twins “would never do anything to hurt” her.

“I crave peace in my life,” Kardashian continued on Instagram. “Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end. I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative … I am allowed to forgive but still not accept their behaviors … I was nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the Cleveland Cavaliers player cheated on Kardashian several times before she gave birth to their daughter, True, in April 2018. After reconciling briefly, the pair called it quits for good in February when Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods. While the Strong Looks Better Naked author is happy to keep working on her coparenting relationship with her ex, a source told Us in October that she isn’t interested in rekindling her romance with the NBA star.

“I have been working on me from the inside out,” the reality star concluded the post. “I crave peace and happiness in this new year and forever after.”