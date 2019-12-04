



Ride or die. Khloé Kardashian fiercely defended her best friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq on Twitter after the twins helped the reality star’s ex Tristan Thompson send her a diamond necklace.

“I keep seeing people criticizing my best friends. My best friends would never do anything to hurt me. I can say that with full confidence!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, tweeted on Tuesday, December 3. “You guys don’t know the entire story. EVER!! You watch 44 minutes of an episode and really think you know it all.”

Kardashian then begged trolls to “stop talking about my friends,” adding, “Focus on your own lives, which I’m pretty sure is NOT perfect. People love to have an opinion when they’re behind a computer screen. I’m fine with opinions. Just make sure you live the life you so quickly judge others about.”

The Good American cofounder ended her rant by pointing out that “no entire story can be told in 44 minutes” on her family’s TV show.

“Yes it’s a version-of course it’s not every layer,” she added. “Just like when you see someone on Instagram you can’t assume that’s a picture perfect life. You would be a fool to believe that.”

Kardashian later directly responded to one fan, writing, “People can talk about me all they want. I’m cool with that. I’m used to it. But don’t talk about my friends! They are nothing but incredible.”

Some KUWTK viewers called out Malika and Khadijah, 36, on social media after they told Thompson, 28, the hotel and room number where Kardashian had been staying in the Sunday, December 1, episode so that he could have the necklace delivered.

“Tristan reached out to see if we would help him give Khloé this gift. Of course we said yes,” Malika said. “I think that Khloé’s priority is to have peace in her relationship with Tristan. And if this is just one step toward him showing her that he wants her to feel better, I think it’s good.”

The Revenge Body host had no qualms about it either. In the episode, she called the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s present the “sweetest, kindest gesture.”

Thompson cheated on Kardashian with multiple women days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, in April 2018. They eventually reconciled, but broke up for good in February after he kissed Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in October that Kardashian is “not getting back” with Thompson despite his multiple attempts to win her back.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.