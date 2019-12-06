



It’s been nearly 10 months since Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson were caught kissing, but Khloé Kardashian is still dealing with the fallout.

The 35-year-old reality TV star re-addressed the scandal after viewers questioned her decision to accept birthday presents from Thompson, 28, during the Sunday, December 1, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Hours after sharing a lengthy post about forgiveness on Thursday, December 5, Kardashian clarified her previous message was for both the NBA star, with whom she shares 19-month-old daughter True, and Woods, 22.

“The reason why I decided to post my previous post is because I’m seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking ‘why don’t I keep that same energy with Jordyn?’ That message is for Jordyn,” Kardashian wrote. “It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan. This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me. I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy!”

Woods, meanwhile, appeared to address Kardashian’s Instagram Stories by sharing a cryptic quote of her own: “Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don’t have access to the new you.”

While social media users assumed that Woods was throwing shade at Kardashian, the model took to Twitter to clarify her intentions.

“Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a ‘clap back’ and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general,” Woods tweeted on Thursday evening. “I deal with a lot of different s—-t daily. It’s all love. Only positive vibrations 🙏🏽♥️”

Prior to the February cheating scandal, Woods was best friends with Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner. After the YouTuber moved out of the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s home, the former BFFs seemingly lost touch. Last month, Woods admitted to Us Weekly that she doesn’t really have a “core friend group” at this time.

“I have my family. All of my friends are my family,” Woods told Us exclusively. “A lot of my best friends are my childhood best friends and people that I’ve known for two decades.”

Kardashian and Thompson, meanwhile, are focused on coparenting True.

“Khloé and Tristan have been spending time together primarily involving True. Tristan has made it known to Khloé he wants to reconcile,” an insider told Us in October, noting that the Good American designer “doesn’t seem open to reconciling with Tristan,” but she “encourages him to spend time with True.”