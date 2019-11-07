



Blood is thicker than water! Jordyn Woods opened up about the closest people in her life in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I don’t really have a core friend group right now,” Woods, 22, told Us recently at the FRSTPL<CE launch in Los Angeles. “I have my family. All of my friends are my family. A lot of my best friends are my childhood best friends and people that I’ve known for two decades.”

The model was formerly best friends with Kylie Jenner. In February, the pair’s friendship was severed after Woods was caught kissing Tristan Thompson while he was still dating Jenner’s half-sister Khloé Kardashian. He and the Good American cofounder are the parents of their 18-month-old daughter, True.

Woods admitted blocking out negativity online “sometimes can be hard,” even with her fans supporting her.

“You can get 1000 good comments and 1 bad comment, and that bad comment will outweigh the rest,” the social media personality told Us. “I really have to understand what people say to you is a reflection of how they feel inside. Normally if you are feeling negatively you are unhappy with how something is going in your own life. If you’re happy then you don’t need the validation from anyone other than yourself. There has been such an overwhelming amount of support and that goes a long way.”

Woods also told Us that when she goes through moments of insecurity she leans on her family for support. She rallied her family around her while Jenner celebrated her 22nd birthday with friends in Capri, Italy, in August. Us exclusively confirmed at the time that Woods hung out with her mother, Elizabeth Woods, and her sister, Jodie Woods, at the UOMA Beauty Summer House L.A. party, while the Kylie Cosmetics CEO was partying with pals.

In March, Jordyn broke her silence for the first time since the scandal on family friend Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. During her interview with Us, Jordyn praised the talk show, which candidly delves into topics such as addiction, sex and loss.

“She [Pinkett Smith] takes a simple concept and just explains it perfectly and puts everything in different perspectives,” Jordyn said. “I think a lot of people need to hear different perspectives because everything can be so one-sided in the media and in the world. It’s really about being open, honest and accepting most of the time if you think something, someone else thinks the same thing.”

With reporting by Meagan Sargent