La dolce vita! Kylie Jenner had a day on the water in Capri, Italy, with boyfriend Travis Scott, mom Kris Jenner and others just a couple of days before her 22nd birthday.

Photos from the outing on Thursday, August 8, show the group boarding a boat in the Mediterranean locale, with the Life of Kylie alum wearing a peach-hued tie-dye dress and a wide-brimmed hat.

Two days prior, Kylie sparked rumors that she and Scott were going to get hitched in Italy, bringing a white dress with her on a private plane. But an insider told Us Weekly that Kylie, who shares 18-month-old daughter Stormi with the rapper, is “not getting married right now or off to her wedding.”

“She and Travis are doing great,” the insider added. “There is always talk about them having another baby, but she’s enjoying being a mom and doesn’t exactly want to get right back into being pregnant again.”

Marriage isn’t off the table for the couple, who were first linked in April 2017 — but for the moment, the makeup mogul’s career is occupying her time. “Kylie and Travis have discussed getting married before, but it is not happening tomorrow,” a source told Us in July. “Kylie’s business career is booming like crazy with Kylie Skin and right now she honestly can’t add that life chapter into her book at this moment in time.”

Meanwhile, Kylie is still dealing with the fallout from her former best friend Jordyn Woods’ cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson. In February, Woods was caught kissing the NBA star while he was still in a relationship with Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian. In the wake of the scandal, Kylie cut Woods out of her life but won’t disparage the model.

“None of the Kardashian/Jenners are speaking to Jordyn, but Kylie still won’t trash talk Jordyn,” a source told Us exclusively on Wednesday, July 7. “She doesn’t wish her ill will.”

Scroll down to see more views of the family’s Capri adventures.