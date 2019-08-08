



Girl code stands. Kylie Jenner is still not in contact with Jordyn Woods since her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, but that does not mean the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star throws shade at her former best friend in her absence.

“None of the Kardashian/Jenners are speaking to Jordyn, but Kylie still won’t trash talk Jordyn,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She doesn’t wish her ill will.”

As for what Woods, 21, is up to, the insider adds: “Jordyn is off doing her own thing.”

The model incurred the wrath of the brood when she made out with Thompson, 28, in February, leading to his split from Khloé Kardashian. The exes share 15-month-old daughter True.

Jenner, 21, has remained relatively tight-lipped on the drama, though she did cut Woods out of her life. The influencer, meanwhile, called the Kylie Cosmetics CEO her “homie” in the September issue of Cosmopolitan UK, adding: “I love her.”

Woods, who moved out of Jenner’s California home after the scandal broke, went on to describe the current state of her friendship with the reality star and reveal whether she thinks their bond can be mended. “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier,” she said. “A lot of people can be around when things are good, but you don’t know who’s really around until things are bad.”

Jenner, for her part, admitted that her former pal “f–ked up” in a May trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The Life of Kylie alum reprimanded sister Kim Kardashian during a June episode when the KKW Beauty founder, 38, posted an Instagram video seemingly aimed at Woods. “I just feel like we’re bigger than this, we’re better than this. I feel like, call her or talk to her in person,” she explained. “We just don’t need to bully anyone.”

Jenner unfollowed Woods in July. “Kylie keeps those in her intimate circle very close. Kylie’s friends support her by being faithful and trustworthy, which Jordyn proved not to be,” a source told Us days prior to the social media move. “Kylie is still very hurt and disappointed by Jordyn’s actions and her decision-making. It completely shattered Kylie for a bit and left her feeling very conflicted.”

The TV personality, boyfriend Travis Scott and 18-month-old daughter Stormi are currently in Italy, where she is set to celebrate her 22nd birthday alongside mom Kris Jenner and pal Stassie Karanikolaou.

