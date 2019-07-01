Taking the higher road. Kylie Jenner broke down during the Sunday, June 30, finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians following the news that Jordyn Woods kissed Tristan Thompson – while dating her sister Khloé Kardashian.

While Khloé, Kim Kardashian and Malika Haqq headed to Palms Spring, they posted an Instagram video in which Malika sang along to Nivea’s “Don’t Mess With My Man” – clearly sending a message to Woods.

When Jenner, 21, saw the video, she called Kim upset. “I just feel like we’re bigger than this, we’re better than this. I feel like call her or talk to her in person,” she told her older sister. “We just don’t need to bully anyone.”

She then shared that Woods came to her house to get her things and was extremely upset too. “The look in her eye, she’s just obviously going through it,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said. “I just don’t think anyone deserves this. We should express everything to each other in person, however we feel.”

Kim, 38, agreed and deleted the video off of her Instagram Story. She also admitted she can get “petty” sometimes and knew her sister was right.

Elsewhere in the finale, the Good American founder, 35, flipped out after hearing Woods was going on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. The host texted Kris Jenner to give her a heads up. Khloé then asked her mom, “Who the f–k does this bitch think she is?”

When the Red Table Talk interview came out, Khloé took to Twitter. “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up,” she wrote. Later, she added, “I never should have tweeted. … Jordyn made a point to say in her interviews, ‘I’m not the reason why they broke up.’ … You’re not the sole reason, of course not, but regardless, she and Tristan violated me.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!