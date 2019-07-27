



Time to move on? Kylie Jenner finally purged Jordyn Woods from her “following” list on Instagram five months after her former best friend cheated with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

As of Friday, July 26, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, no longer follows Woods, nor does the Kylie Cosmetics account. The model, for her part, still follows Jenner and her business.

Woods, 21, made headlines in February when she was caught making out with Thompson, 28, at a party. Kardashian, 35, ended her relationship with the athlete as a result. The exes, who weathered another cheating scandal in April 2018, are parents of daughter True, 15 months.

The influencer was spotted spending time with another of the Revenge Body host’s exes on Wednesday, July 24, when she and James Harden partied in Houston. “Jordyn came in and it was a shock to everyone,” an onlooker told Us Weekly. Woods previously hooked up with the 29-year-old basketball player after his February 2016 split from Kardashian.

Jenner learned a hard lesson from her former pal’s betrayal. “Kylie keeps those in her intimate circle very close. Kylie’s friends support her by being faithful and trustworthy, which Jordyn proved not to be,” a source revealed earlier this month. “Kylie is still very hurt and disappointed by Jordyn’s actions and her decision making. It completely shattered Kylie for a bit and left her feeling very conflicted.”

However, she wishes Woods well. “She’ll always care about Jordyn and she only wants the best for her,” another insider told Us. “She’s only sending positivity to Jordyn, but it’s too soon to say [if] they’ll be able to fully reconcile. But time heals a lot of wounds, and the Kardashian/Jenners are a forgiving family.”

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO addressed the fallout in a July episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen. For a reason,” she admitted to Kardashian. “For me, for her, for you, for everybody. She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together. I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.’”

She added: “I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. And sometimes people are there for certain reasons and certain times of your life and not for others.”

