



Second time’s the charm? Jordyn Woods hung out with Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend James Harden five months after her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, the model, 21, danced while out and about at Belle Station bar in Houston on Wednesday, July 24. Harden, 29, took a more laidback approach as he sat nearby. According to the website, the two “were cozying up in the same booth.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February that Woods had a brief dalliance with the Houston Rockets point guard following his February 2016 breakup from Kardashian, 35. “Jordyn did hook up with James Harden after Khloé dated him first,” a source revealed at the time.

The Good American cofounder was aware of the fling too. “Khloé knew that that happened before this Tristan Thompson fiasco. That’s not news to her,” the insider said. “It wasn’t an issue at the time, but it does show now that Jordyn has a history of omitting facts and crossing lines.”

As such, a separate source told Us at the time that Woods “denied” the hookup with Harden when Kardashian “confronted” her about it.

The social media star came under fire in February when she made out with Thompson, 28, while he and Kardashian were still together. They parted ways amid the scandal after more than two years of dating. The exes share 15-month-old daughter True.

Woods spoke out about the controversy in June after the drama played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “It’s just, you know, things happen, and of course I’m sorry and apologetic as much as I can be,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Kardashian, for her part, seems intent on guarding her heart after her highly publicized split. “I like that I’m taking time for myself, and I think that I’m really good at being single!” she told Us exclusively in June. “I enjoy it. … I don’t ever feel like I need a man to feel solid.”

