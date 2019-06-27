Her side of the story. Jordyn Woods spoke out after Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian claimed that she never apologized to Khloé for her hookup with Tristan Thompson.

“It’s just, you know, things happen, and of course I’m sorry and apologetic as much as I can be,” the 21-year-old told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, June 26.

Khloé, 35, told Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewers on Sunday, June 23, that Woods “never once … said, ‘I’m sorry’” for being the driving force behind the Revenge Body host’s breakup with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, in February.

Later in the explosive episode, Kim, 38, pointed out to Kylie Jenner, who had been best friends with Woods for years, that the model “provides for her whole family off of what you have given her.” (Woods lived with the billionaire Kylie Cosmetics CEO, also 21, before the cheating scandal and collaborated with her on the Kylie x Jordyn makeup collection in September 2018.)

In response to Kim’s claim, Woods told ET on Wednesday, “I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I’m out here hustling and I’ve always been working. I started modeling when I was 18 and, you know, I work hard.”

In the wake of the drama, the social media star has been focusing on her career. She recently launched a 60-piece collection with boohoo, which she celebrated in New York City on Wednesday night with her mom, Elizabeth Woods, and her sister, Jodie Woods, by her side.

“Her mother and sisters stood close to her and looked very supportive,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly, noting that Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott’s song “Goosebumps” played at the event when Jordyn arrived. “Jordyn seemed happy, carefree and was doing her job.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

