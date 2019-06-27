Khloé Kardashian is enjoying the single life! While promoting season 3 of her E! reality series Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian, the mother of 14-month-old True Thompson revealed that no one in her family has set her up on any dates – yet. However, she’s not in a hurry to settle down.

“Not yet and I’m so good! I feel really happy and I’m spending so much time with my family,” Kardashian, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively at the junket for the inspiring series. “We’re working so much, but I like that I’m taking time for myself, and I think that I’m really good at being single! I enjoy it.”

Kardashian split with True’s father, Tristan Thompson, in February 2019, after he cheated on her with close friend Jordyn Woods. However, she doesn’t let that get her down; in fact, she’s in a great place. “I don’t ever feel like I need a man to feel solid,” the Good American designer added. “I feel really good, so I’m enjoying spending time with True and my family.”

For more from the reality star, including being in the best shape of her life, watch our exclusive video above.

Season 3 of Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian premieres on E! Sunday, July 7, at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

