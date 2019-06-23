Girls’ weekend! Nothing was standing in the way of Khloé Kardashian’s pre-birthday celebration with BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq — and the hot mama seemed to enjoy every second of her East Coast outing.

“Khloe arrived to the Mohegan Sun Novelle opening via private jet to the resort with Malika and two other girlfriends,” an insider told Us Weekly of the pals’ Saturday, June 22, arrival to the Connecticut hot spot. “They had one of the biggest suites in the resort and all got ready together.”

Kardashian — who will turn 35 on Thursday, June 27 — documented the fun-filled night via her Instagram Stories, which included an epic series of clips that showed the ladies looking picture perfect.

“The crowd of fans waiting outside screamed louder for Khloé than any other celebrity,” the insider added. “One fan shouted, ‘Slay, bitch’ and Khloe smiled, other fans were shouting ‘We love you! You look amazing, you’re killing it!’”

While Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods — which led the Good American cofounder to call it quits on their relationship — is set to play out on the Sunday, June 23, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé appeared to be in high spirits. (The former couple share 14-month-old daughter True.)

“Khloé was waving at the fans and smiling, she looked incredible and was posing with confidence on the red carpet,” the source explained. “She called in Malika and her other girlfriend for pics and they strutted in the club and partied next to DJ Cassidy … Khloé looked happy and confident all night and very sexy.”

A second insider told Us earlier this month that the reality star “has moved past all of her drama with” the athlete, 28. “They are still coparenting and she doesn’t have ill will towards Tristan,” the source added. “Khloé is so happy with True it’s like nothing else matters.”

