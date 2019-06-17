The time has come for Tristan Thompson’s infidelity to play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Khloé Kardashian isn’t planning on talking about it with fans.

“Well needless to say I won’t be live chatting next week,” the Good American cofounder, 34, tweeted after a fan said they are “dreading” the June 23 episode of the hit E! reality series for Kardashian’s sake. “Sorry guys.”

The tweet came following the Sunday, June 16, episode of KUWTK, which was followed by a sneak peek at next week’s episode. In the clip, Kardashian can be seen visibly upset as she, sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner find out that Khloé’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

“I knew who he was,” Khloé tells Kylie, 21, in the dramatic preview. “I never, in a million years, thought that’s who she was.”

Through tears, the Strong Looks Better Naked author admits that it “sucks” that the scandal has to be “so public.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February that Khloé ended her relationship with the NBA player, 28, after he was spotted “making out” with Woods, 21, at a house party in Los Angeles. It wasn’t the first time Thompson was unfaithful either.

Thompson first made headlines for cheating on Khloé in April 2018, days before she gave birth to their now 14-month-old daughter, True. Despite staying with the athlete for nearly 10 months after the scandal, his rendezvous with Woods was the final straw for Khloé.

“Khloé is doing really well,” a source exclusively told Us in March. “She’s loving being a mom and happy to have the Jordyn and Tristan drama behind her. She’s looking forward to the future, not the past.”

Prior to her relationship with Thompson, Khloé was linked to NBA star James Harden and rapper French Montana. The E! TV personality was also married to former professional basketball player Lamar Odom, whom she split from in 2013. Khloé briefly put her divorce from Odom on hold in October 2015 in order to care for him after he overdosed at a legal brothel in Nevada. The pair officially ended their marriage in December 2016 when their divorce was finalized.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! on Sundays at 9 p.m.

