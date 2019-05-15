It’s been more than three years since Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian officially parted ways, but the former NBA star is set to share his thoughts on their tumultuous relationship in his forthcoming book, Darkness to Light. However, the Good American cofounder and her famous family aren’t batting an eye on what he’s going to say.

“The family has not read Lamar’s book that’s coming out this month,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “They are not worried about it.”

In his memoir, the athlete, 39, writes about the former couple’s seemingly perfect relationship — at first — before getting into details of his infidelity.

“In Darkness to Light, Lamar gives readers an intimate look into his life like never before. His exclusive and revealing memoir recounts the highs and lows of fame and his struggle with his demons along the way to self-discovery and redemption,” a description for the book reads on Amazon. “From the pain of his unraveled marriage to Khloé Kardashian to the harmful vices he used to cope—and the near-death experience that made him rethink everything about his life—this is Lamar as you have never before seen him.”

Odom and Kardashian, 34, wed in September 2009 after just one month of dating. The Strong Looks Better Naked filed for divorce in December 2013, but ultimately withdrew the paperwork following his near-fatal overdose in October 2015 in order to become his caretaker as he recovered. Kardashian filed a second time in May 2016 and their divorce was finalized that December.

Kardashian later moved on with fellow NBA star Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 13-month-old daughter, True. Shortly after she split with Thompson, 28, in February following a cheating scandal, a source told Us that Odom “feels really bad about what Khloé is going through.”

The insider added: “He feels like she doesn’t deserve it and she is such a great mother and partner. He will always have love for her. He knows how tight-knit her family is and he knows they’ll help her get through it.”

Kardashian called it quits on her relationship with Thompson, 28, after he was caught “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, nearly 10 months after he first made headlines for being unfaithful with multiple women while she was pregnant.

With reporting by Brody Brown.

