Jordyn Woods put Khloé Kardashian in an uncomfortable situation when she hooked up with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s ex-boyfriend James Harden.

“Jordyn definitely didn’t have Khloé’s blessing to hook up with James,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, adding that Kardashian “was definitely pissed at the time” when she found out.

Us confirmed on Wednesday, February 27, that the model, 21, once had a brief fling with the Houston Rockets player, 29. The reality star, 34, was “not with [Harden] at the time,” according to an insider, who noted that Woods “has a history of omitting facts and crossing lines.”

Another source told Us that Woods “denied” hooking up with Harden at the time after Kardashian “confronted” her about it.

The Good American cofounder dated the NBA star from mid-2015 to February 2016. (She was in the midst of a divorce from Lamar Odom at the time.)

The news of the tryst between Kylie Jenner’s BFF and Harden came one week after Kardashian ended her two-plus-year relationship with Tristan Thompson once she found out that he cheated on her with Woods at a house party in Los Angeles.

Us exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Woods reached out to the former Kocktails With Khloé host to let her know that she attended the Cleveland Cavaliers center’s February 17 party, but only to “make sure none of the girls stayed over,” according to a source. Kardashian thanked Woods for letting her know, but later found out what actually happened.

Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee called Kardashian family friend Larsa Pippen to break the news, prompting the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 44, to reach out to Khloé’s sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. Kim, 38, was “in complete disbelief,” a source told Us, but Kourtney, 39, “believed it.”

Kourtney and Pippen then informed Khloé, who called a tearful Woods and finally learned the truth from the social media personality herself. Thompson, 27, also admitted to being unfaithful.

The Revenge Body host, who shares 10-month-old daughter True with Thompson, broke her silence on the scandal on Twitter on Tuesday, February 26, thanking fans for their messages of support and telling them she will “be back when I’m in the mood to chat.” Woods, for her part, is set to speak out for the first time on the Friday, March 1, episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

