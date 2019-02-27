Jordyn Woods Also Hooked Up With Khloe Kardashian’s Ex James Harden

Ignoring the warning signs? Jordyn Woods had a brief fling with Khloé Kardashian’s ex James Harden, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Jordyn did hook up with James Harden after Khloé dated him first,” the source says, noting that the 34-year-old reality star was “not with him at the time.”

Kardashian and Harden, 29, met at Kanye West’s birthday party in June 2015. The twosome subsequently started seeing each other, but Us confirmed in February 2016 that the Good American designer and the Houston Rockets player had called it quits after less than a year together.

While news of Woods and Harden’s hookup comes a week after several sources confirmed to Us that the 21-year-old model was spotted making out with Tristan Thompson at a house party, the first source tells Us that Kardashian was aware of Woods and Harden’s encounter.

“Khloé knew that that happened before this Tristan Thompson fiasco. That’s not news to her,” the source explains to Us. “It wasn’t an issue at the time, but it does show now that Jordyn has a history of omitting facts and crossing lines.”

A second source tells Us that Woods “denied” hooking up with Harden after Kardashian “confronted” her about it at the time.

While it’s unclear exactly when Woods and Harden’s hookup occurred, she has been best friends with Kylie Jenner for years. After news broke about Woods’ tryst with Thompson, however, the influencer moved out of the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s home.

“It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend,” an insider previously told Us. “She doesn’t have a lot of friends and, honestly, can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

Another insider noted to Us that Woods made a “preemptive call” to Kardashian the morning after she partied with Thompson to tell the reality star that she stayed over at the Cleveland Cavaliers star’s home “to make sure none of the girls stayed over.” After Kardashian learned the truth and confronted Woods, the insider told Us that Woods initially denied the accusation before she “eventually broke down and admitted that the hookup happened.”

While Woods has yet to publicly address her relationships with Harden and Thompson, she is expected to speak about the scandal during a Friday, March 1, appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

Kardashian, meanwhile, thanked her fans for their support via Twitter on Tuesday, February 26: “Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me,” she tweeted. “I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Woods and Harden.

