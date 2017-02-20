



If it ain’t broke … Kris Jenner opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about whether she’ll ever marry boyfriend Corey Gamble as she stopped by the talk show for an episode set to air Monday, February 20.

DeGeneres quizzed the Keeping Up With Kardashians matriarch, 60, on whether she and the music tour manager, 36, who have been dating since 2014, would be walking down the aisle anytime soon. “You know, I’ve done that twice, and it didn’t work out so well,” said Jenner. “So I don’t know. You never know.”

She went on to cite Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as an example of a happily unmarried couple. “I’m going to take a page out of Goldie and Kurt’s book, or Kourtney’s book,” she added. “I just think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

Hawn and Russell have famously had one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting relationships but never married, while Jenner’s daughter Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick also never married but were together for nine years and coparent their three children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Of the age difference between her and her beau, the reality star told DeGeneres that Gamble “gets along really good with the kids,” and joked, “Age is just a number.”

The E! star began dating Gamble shortly after her split from her ex Caitlyn Jenner. They divorced in 2016 after 22 years of marriage, before the former Olympic gold medalist came out as transgender. Kris was previously married to Robert Kardashian, father of Khloé, Kim, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, but the couple split in 1991 and the lawyer, who infamously served on his friend O.J. Simpson’s defense team, died of cancer in 2003.

The reality star also revealed to DeGeneres how emotional it has been for their family to relive the aftermath of Kim’s terrifying October 3 Paris robbery on the new season of KUWTK. “It was devastating,” said Jenner of watching Kim talk about he robbery on TV. “Nobody can even get through the first five minutes without being hysterical.” But she added that Kim wanted to discuss her ordeal to “bring some awareness.”

“We started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her, I think, to just explain to us and walk us through [the robbery],” said Jenner.

