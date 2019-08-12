



Rather than partying it up with Jenner and the rest of her pals in Capri, Italy, for the entrepreneur’s 22nd b-day, the model hung out with her mother, Elizabeth Woods, and her sister, Jodie Woods, at the UOMA Beauty Summer House L.A. party on Saturday, August 10.

“Jordyn was with friends taking selfies almost the entire night,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly of the former Life of Kylie star. “It appeared as if she was trying to hide in the back of her mind that this was … the first birthday she spent without Kylie. You could see that look in her eyes and feel it in her aura.”

A separate onlooker said she managed to have a little fun, kicking off her shoes while dancing along with a band.

Jordyn noted that she was supposed to have been somewhere else on Saturday on Instagram on Sunday, August 11. “Plans got canceled yesterday so I couldn’t let this go to waste,” she wrote of her look, which consisted of a skintight taupe dress.

Kylie, meanwhile, was photographed enjoying her big day overseas with boyfriend Travis Scott, daughter Stormi, 18 months, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, mom Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and more.

“Jordyn was feeling sad that night, losing a best friend is a real loss and she feels that,” an insider told Us.

A separate source claimed to Us that Jordyn’s success is what prompted the Kardashian family to unfollow the social media guru. “They don’t like that Jordyn is profiting from all of this.”

Jordyn, who moved out of Kylie’s home in February after being caught making out with Khloé Kardashian‘s ex Thompson, 28, had nothing but nice things to say about her former bestie to Cosmopolitan U.K. in July.

“I love her,” she said of the entrepreneur. That’s my homie.”

She added: “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier. A lot of people can be around when things are good, but you don’t know who’s really around until things are bad.”

Kylie also has no bad wishes for her ex-friend. “Kylie still won’t trash talk Jordyn,” an insider told Us earlier this month. “She doesn’t wish her ill will.”

A source told Us that Jordyn is now doing her best to forge ahead. “Jordyn is really sad about what happened, but you have to make the best of things and she is trying to move forward with her life,” the source explained.

Us has reached out to a rep for the Kardashians for response.

