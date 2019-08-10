Fit for a billionaire! Kylie Jenner celebrated her 22nd birthday in style while vacationing in Italy with boyfriend Travis Scott as well as her friends and family.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star documented the momentous occasion on Instagram on Saturday, August 10. Scott, 28, and her pals serenaded her with “Happy Birthday” as the group lounged on a yacht. Staff members presented Jenner with a plate full of shots, adorned with sparklers. “Officially my birthday,” she captioned the video.

The reality star later showed off her gift from the rapper: a diamond necklace featuring her signature Kylie Cosmetics logo, accented in rose and white gold. “Omg,” she wrote, adding heart, crying and heart-eye emojis.

Jenner reveled in her day with a sunflower and hydrangea floral masterpiece crafted into a “22.” She posed alongside the arrangement on a yacht while wearing a pink, feathery dress, sunglasses and her new accessory. The vessel was filled with yellow and white balloons too.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO indulged in fine food, including piña coladas, fruit and pastries.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Kris Jenner and Kylie’s 18-month-old daughter, Stormi, were among the famous faces who traveled with her to Italy for her birthday. The bunch boated to dinner in Capri on Thursday, August 8. The Life of Kylie alum looked relaxed in a peach tie-dye maxi dress and wide-brimmed hat.

Kylie sparked wedding rumors when she was spotted boarding a private plane with a white dress on Tuesday, August 6. However, an insider assured Us Weekly she is “not getting married right now or off to her wedding.”

The source clarified that her relationship with Scott is rock solid. “She and Travis are doing great,” the insider noted. “There is always talk about them having another baby, but she’s enjoying being a mom and doesn’t exactly want to get right back into being pregnant again.”

