Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reunite at Kardashian Christmas Party





True’s parents were feeling the holiday spirit. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reunited at the annual Kardashian family Christmas party after calling it quits earlier this year.

The 35-year-old Good American designer invited the 28-year-old basketball pro to Kourtney Kardashian’s home on Tuesday, December 24, for the bash. Thompson, who shares 20-month-old daughter True with Kardashian, shared a picture of himself in the photo booth at the party on Wednesday, December 25. Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Rob Kardashian all attended the get-together, which included performances from Sia and West’s Sunday Service choir. It’s unclear if the Cleveland Cavaliers player also celebrated Christmas day with the famous family.

Thompson and Kardashian called it quits in February after he was caught kissing Kylie’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. The scandal marked the second time the professional athlete was unfaithful to the reality TV personality during their three-year relationship. According to a source, the twosome are “spending time together strictly related to True.”

“She’s speaking to him, but they are not getting back together. They have not hooked up or anything,” the source told Us Weekly on December 10.

After Thompson gave Kardashian a diamond necklace for her 35th birthday during the December 1 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she explained her decision to forgive Thompson for his past indiscretions.

“Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life … Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart,” she wrote via Instagram on December 5. “I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end. I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative … I am allowed to forgive but still not accept their behaviors … I was nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life.”

Back in October, a second insider told Us that Thompson “made it known to Khloé he wants to reconcile,” but she isn’t interested.

“Her friends are concerned Tristan misses the lifestyle and perks that are included when dating a Kardashian,” the insider said. “[She] doesn’t seem open to reconciling with Tristan, [but she] encourages him to spend time with True.”