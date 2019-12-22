Hollywood heartbreak. Celebrities are not immune to cheating scandals — no matter how big of a star they are.

Celebrity couples continually pull fans into their love lives on a regular basis, so when they break up — or worse, end due to a cheating scandal — fans take notice. With 2020 just around the corner, Us Weekly is reliving the biggest cheating scandals of the past decade. Prepare for heartache.

Khloé Kardashian made headlines when her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in 2018 when she was pregnant with their daughter, True. The two called it quits for good in February 2019 after the NBA player was caught with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Years prior, Jennifer Garner’s relationship with then-husband Ben Affleck caused a stir when the two filed for divorce. Us Weekly exclusively revealed one month later that the Good Will Hunting actor allegedly had an affair with their nanny.

Country singer Jason Aldean and his now-wife, Brittany Kerr, caused controversy when they were spotted together in 2012, while the “You Make It Easy” singer was still married. Arnold Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, cheated on his former wife, Maria Shriver, more than a decade ago, but it didn’t come out until 2011 and it was a doozy.

Even cheating scandals from nearly 10 years ago, like Tiger Woods having affairs with numerous women beginning in 2009, or Jesse James stepping out on wife Sandra Bullock, are still on fans’ minds.

Scroll through the most infamous cheating scandals from the past decade below.