



Getting real. In her forthcoming memoir, Demi Moore claimed that bringing multiple sexual partners into her marriage with Ashton Kutcher was one reason for their divorce.

In excerpts obtained by Radar Online, the G.I. Jane star, 56, wrote that Kutcher, 41, with whom she was married to for eight years, asked to have a threesome with her.

“I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be,” Moore wrote, however, she called the decision a “mistake.”

While filming the 2010 film Another Happy Day, Moore saw media reports which claimed the Two and a Half Men star had cheated on her with then 22-year-old Sara Leal, a pilates instructor. Leal revealed the affair in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in 2011.

“I felt sick to my stomach,” Moore wrote. “I knew she wasn’t lying.”

Moore said when she confronted her husband about his cheating, he tried to “deflect blame” — and claimed the two threesomes were part of the reason for his infidelity.

“Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done,” the Ghost star wrote.

Her memoir also detailed how she felt when she first started dating Kutcher in 2003.

“[I was enjoying] a do-over, like, I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him — much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties,” she wrote in the book.

Moore shared that during their first few months of dating she became pregnant with a baby girl, who she planned to name Chaplin Ray. Six months into the pregnancy she suffered a miscarriage. The actress underwent fertility treatments in 2005 but they were unsuccessful.

The couple split in 2011 and officially divorced in 2013.

Prior to her marriage to Kutcher, Moore was married to musician Freddy Moore from 1980 to 1985. She married Bruce Willis in 1987 and the former couple share three daughters: Rumer, 31, Scout, 28 and Tallulah, 25. The couple divorced in 2000.

Kutcher and his former That ‘70s Show costar Mila Kunis married in 2015. They share their daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2.

Inside Out will be released on September 24.

