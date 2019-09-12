Demi Moore is not holding back in her new memoir, Inside Out.

The 56-year-old actress announced and opened up about the forthcoming book during an interview with The New York Times on Thursday, September 12.

“It’s exciting, and yet I feel very vulnerable,” she explained. “There is no cover of a character. It’s not somebody else’s interpretation of me.”

Inside Out dives into Moore’s childhood, marriages to Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher, her battles with substance abuse and more.

“I hope that everyone that’s in the book feels like it’s …,” the Ghost star told the newspaper before pausing. “I don’t know what I hope they feel. … Good, not bad.”

“I’m definitely not interested in blaming anyone,” she added. “It’s a waste of energy.”

Moore was married to Wills, 64, from 1987 to 2000. They share daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. She told The New York Times that she let her adult children read the book before it was finished in case they wanted to ask her to change anything, but they didn’t request any revisions.

“We grow up thinking that our parents are these immovable gods of Olympus,” Rumer told the outlet. “Obviously, as we grow older, we start to realize how much our parents are just people.”

“It’s challenging because she’s making this amazing effort to put out the most vulnerable moments of her life,” Scout added. “It just happens that it also coincides with some of the most challenging and traumatic times of mine.”

Following her split from Willis, Moore married Kutcher, who is 15 younger than her. They twosome called it quits in 2011 after six years of marriage.

Moore concluded that the book was part of her “healing journey — physically, mentally, emotionally. It’s no accident that it’s all been in alignment and all happened at the same time.”

Inside Out will be available on September 24.

Scroll through for more from her New York Times interview: