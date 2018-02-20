Talk about a breakup makeover! Ashton Kutcher revealed surprising new details about his divorce from Demi Moore when he sat down to chat with actor Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast.

“Right after I got divorced, I went to the mountains for a week by myself,” Kutcher said. “I did no food, no drink — just water and tea. I took all my computers away, my phone, my everything. I was there by myself, so there was no talking. I just had a notepad, a pen and water and tea — for a week.”

Exes Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore Attend Same Wedding in Brazil

Practicing Tai Chi was also part of the actor’s cleanse, which helped with the hallucinations he began experiencing early in his seven-day stay in Big Sky, Montana.

In addition to moving on from Moore, Kutcher wrote letters to every person he’d ever been in a relationship with. “I wrote down every single relationship that I had where I felt like there was some grudge or some anything, regret, anything. And I wrote letters to every single person, and on day seven, I typed them all out and then sent them,” he explained. The 40-year-old compared the process to an Alcoholics Anonymous exercise.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ Cutest Moments Through the Years!

Kutcher called his post-divorce trip “really spiritual and kind of awesome.” He credits the solo adventure with “[clearing] his palette.”

The That ‘70s Show actor’s divorce from Moore was finalized in November 2013, nearly two years after the pair announced their split.

Kutcher is now married to actress Mila Kunis, whom he wed in July 2015. The couple have two children together.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!