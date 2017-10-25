Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore, who divorced in 2013, both attended producer Guy Oseary’s vow renewal ceremony to Brazilian model Michelle Alves on Tuesday, October 24.

While the exes were not photographed together at the event, they were spotted leaving the Rio de Janeiro venue just minutes apart. Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis, did not attend the event as she was doing press in Chicago.

Other guests at the star-studded ceremony included Madonna, U2, Diddy and Dakota Johnson.

Moore announced her split from Kutcher in 2011, telling Us Weekly in a statement at the time: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton.”

“As a woman, a mother and a wife there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred,” she continued. “And it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life.”

As previously reported, Kutcher had an affair with Sara Leal on his sixth wedding anniversary to Moore. Following the former couple’s divorce, he moved on with That ‘70s Show costar Kunis, who he married in 2015.

The Ranch actor opened up about the affair in April, while accepting the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award – which recognizes “good character as a role model” – at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines, Iowa. “Character comes out when those magazines tear you apart for something you may or may not have done and you gotta go out and perform tomorrow, with everyone looking at you like you might be an adulterer,” he said at the time. “I had the great fortune of getting a divorce because I felt the impact of it and how much loss is in there and how much love is in there and that it’s not neat or clean or messy.”

Kutcher also dedicated the award to Kunis, who he said “kicks my ass on character every day.”

