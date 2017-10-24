Guy Oseary and Michelle Alves renewed their wedding vows at a star-studded ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday, October 24.

The talent manager, 45, and the 39-year-old model — who share kids Oliver, 10, Mia, 8, Levi, 5, and Jude, 3 — reaffirmed their 2006 marriage in front of the famed Christ the Redeemer statue in a ceremony believed to have cost a whopping $250,000.

“Guy and Michelle wanted to celebrate their love with their very best friends and what could have been better than a ceremony at Christ the Redeemer?” a Fasano Hotel source told Us Weekly ahead of the big day. “The hotel has gone all out to make the occasion as special as possible. With all those big names, nothing has been left to chance. It is going to be a magical day and one that will be long remembered by everyone who attends.”

Madonna, Bono, Ashton Kutcher and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, were among the many stars who flew in for the lavish event. See all of the photos below!