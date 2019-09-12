



According to The New York Times, the actress, 56, was pregnant with a baby girl and chose the name Chaplin Ray, but lost the child about six months into the pregnancy.

The Thursday, September 12, article went on to say that the Ghost star blamed herself for miscarrying because she had started drinking again. After she and the That 70’s Show alum, 41, wed in 2005, they tried fertility treatments, but the New Mexico native’s drinking got worse and she started abusing Vicodin. She also learned that her husband had been unfaithful.

The pair separated in 2011, divorcing two years later. “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton,” Moore told Us Weekly following their split. “As a woman, a mother and a wife there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred. And it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life.”

Moore was previously married to Bruce Willis — with whom she shares Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25. Kutcher, who went on to marry Mila Kunis in 2015, welcomed Wyatt, 4, and Dimitri, 2.

HarperCollins announced in April that Moore was writing “a deeply candid and insightful” memoir. “Throughout her rise to fame and during some of the most pivotal moments of her life, Moore battled addiction, body image issues and childhood trauma that would follow her for years — all while juggling a skyrocketing career, celebrity status and raising a family,” the publishing company said in a statement at the time. “In this emotionally charged memoir, she opens up about her career and personal life — laying bare her defining tumultuous relationship with her mother, her marriages, her struggles balancing stardom with motherhood and her journey toward open heartedness.”

HarperCollins added, “Inside Out is a story of survival, success and surrender — as well as resilience: a wrenchingly honest portrayal of one woman’s at once ordinary and iconic life.”

Inside Out will be released on Tuesday, September 24.

