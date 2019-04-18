Things are about to get real. Demi Moore is set to release a “deeply candid and insightful” memoir titled Inside Out that will reflect on her marriages to ex-husbands Ashton Kutcher and Bruce Willis, as well as other personal issues, according to HarperCollins.

“Throughout her rise to fame and during some of the most pivotal moments of her life, Moore battled addiction, body image issues and childhood trauma that would follow her for years — all while juggling a skyrocketing career, celebrity status and raising a family,” the publishing company said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, April 17, of the 56-year-old Striptease actress’ book.

“In this emotionally charged memoir, she opens up about her career and personal life — laying bare her defining tumultuous relationship with her mother, her marriages, her struggles balancing stardom with motherhood and her journey toward open heartedness,” HarperCollins added with a subtle nod to Kutcher, 41, and Willis, 64. “Inside Out is a story of survival, success and surrender — as well as resilience: a wrenchingly honest portrayal of one woman’s at once ordinary and iconic life.”

After a five-year union with Freddy Moore, Demi was married to the Sixth Sense actor from 1987 to 2000, and they share three daughters: Rumer, 30, Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 25. The former spouses have remained on friendly terms since their split, with Demi even being on hand last month as Willis renewed his vows with wife Emma Heming. (Willis and Heming first wed in 2009 and share daughters Mabel, 7, and Evelyn, 4.)

Kutcher, for his part, had a high-profile marriage to Demi from 2005 to 2011. Their divorce was finalized in 2013, nearly two years after they split following a shocking cheating scandal surrounding the That ‘70s Show alum, who had an affair with a woman named Sara Leal on their sixth wedding anniversary.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton,” Demi told Us Weekly in 2011 following their breakup. “As a woman, a mother and a wife there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred. And it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life.”

Kutcher has since moved on with wife Mila Kunis, whom he wed in 2015. The pair share daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2.

Demi’s memoir is set to be released on Tuesday, September 24.

