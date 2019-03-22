On great terms! Demi Moore supported her ex-husband Bruce Willis as he renewed his vows to wife Emma Heming.

The couple celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary with a ceremony on Thursday, March 21. Heming, 40, shared several behind-the-scenes shots from the event on her Instagram Story.

Moore, 56, posed alongside Willis, 64, and other members of their brood — including daughters Rumer, 30, and Scout, 27 — in a pic captioned, “Family.” The Ghost actress wore a yellow, floral-printed maxi dress and sunglasses in the beach setting.

The sisters also performed a song at the celebration, as evidenced by another of Heming’s posts.

“We said, we do, again, 10 years later,” the CocoBaba CEO captioned an Instagram photo of herself and the Die Hard actor locking lips. “#happyanniversarymylove.”

Rumer shared the family shot on her Instagram account too. “Papa and Stepmama got married again 10 years later!!!” she wrote. “So happy I was able to be here and celebrate with the crew. I love you both so much.”

Bruce and Moore were married from 1987 to 2000. The friendly exes also share daughter Tallulah, 25.

The Glass star wed Heming in 2009. The duo are parents of daughters Mabel, 6, and Evelyn, 4.

Moore and Bruce have remained close since their split. The Charlie’s Angels star even poked fun at her ex-husband during his July 2018 Comedy Central roast. “She ended it with a warm tribute to Bruce, remarking that they were family and how proud she was of him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “It was heartwarming.” The actress was a surprise guest at the event — not even the Pulp Fiction actor knew she was going to roast him.

Rumer previously applauded her parents’ handling of their post-divorce family life. “I never had to split up vacations or split up birthdays,” she told Larry King Now in March 2015. “They always made an effort to do all of the family events still together and made such an effort to still have our family be as one unit, as opposed to two separate things, which I think really made an impact.”

