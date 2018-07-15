Nothing but love! Demi Moore was the surprise guest at the Comedy Central roast for her ex-husband Bruce Willis where she had the crowd in stitches with her playful jokes.

The Ghost star, 55, looked flawless at the filming of the special at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 14, where she shined in a shimmery black dress with her signature dark locks worn straight and sleek.

Stefanie Mitchell, the CEO of S. Mitchell Marketing from Detroit, tells Us Weekly that the audience “roared” when Moore approached the stage and the exes embraced. “She said, ‘The real reason that mine and Bruce’s marriage failed was because of jealousy — he was jealous that I rocked a buzz cut better than he ever could,” referencing her role in 1997’s G.I. Jane. “She was hilarious, light-hearted, and having a lot of fun on stage,” Mitchell added. “She ended it with a warm tribute to Bruce, remarking that they were family and how proud she was of him. It was heartwarming.”

The Striptease actress and Willis — who were married from 1987 to 2000 — share three daughters, Rumer, 29, Scout, 26, and Tallulah, 24. Moore later married Ashton Kutcher in 2005 before they divorced in 2013, while the Death Wish actor, 63, married Emma Heming in 2009 and welcomed two more children, Mabel, 6, and Evelyn, 4, with his new wife.

“Bruce was cracking up the entire time and smiled at her with warmness. Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah were there … they were laughing as well,” Mitchell added. “One comedian made a joke that the daughters look like every villain that Bruce has ever fought against in his films and they even laughed heartily at that, which was surprising.”

Moore wasn’t the only person with the opportunity to take some shots at the Die Hard star. According to Variety, the roast — led by Joseph Gordon-Levitt — also included commentary by Edward Norton, Jeff Ross, Martha Stewart, Dennis Rodman and Willis’ former Moonlighting costar, Cybill Shepherd, among others.

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis will air on Comedy Central on Sunday, July 29 AT 10 p.m. E.T.

