



Coming clean. Jordyn Woods opened up about the aftermath of her involvement in the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, which triggered the NBA player’s split with Khloé Kardashian — the sister of Woods’ former bestie, Kylie Jenner — after the pair kissed.

“It becomes addictive to look on the internet, to look at your name,” Woods, 21, told Cosmopolitan U.K. in an interview published on Tuesday, July 30. “When I would look at my name and see all of the things that people were saying, it became like a tumor. It became cancerous to me.”

The Boohoo designer then stated she is an advocate for taking social media breaks and not reacting to the online backlash, noting how she “could have handled this a million different ways, but I just went with what felt the most natural to me.”

“Would I ever have wanted this to happen? Never. But s–t happens,” she continued. “And in the end, I never want to see anyone hurt; I would hate to be the reason for anyone’s pain. We all have to go to sleep with ourselves at night.”

Woods previously addressed her part in the controversy during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, in March. The reality star claimed that she was not a “homewrecker,” but also acknowledged that she “allowed myself to be there” at the party with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

Woods encountered a major fallout with the Kardashian-Jenner clan as news broke in February that she hooked up with Thompson, 28, at an afterparty the athlete hosted. The famous family cut ties with her, and she promptly moved out of Jenner’s home.

While Woods noted to Cosmopolitan U.K. that she still has “love” for Jenner, she hopes that “everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”

In February, the Revenge Body host split with Thompson 10 months after he initially cheated on her when she was nine months pregnant. The former couple share 15-month-old daughter True Thompson.

The Good American’s side of the aftermath played out on the two-part season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June. When Khloé spoke with big sister Kim Kardashian, she noted that she “would never blame solely one person” for the incident.

“I feel bad — even though Jordyn played a part — I do feel bad if anyone would think I was putting the sole blame on her,” she added. “Because that’s not the truth and I only like to speak my truth.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!