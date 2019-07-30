



Love her or hate her, Jordyn Woods has taken the world by storm since the Kylie Jenner and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. No longer the best friend of a the youngest Jenner sister, the 21-year-old is making her own way as a model, beauty product collaborator and now a magazine cover star.

On Tuesday, July 30, the former Life of Kylie star took to Instagram to share her new cover for the Cosmopolitan U.K. September issue.

“Thank you @cosmopolitanuk for giving me the opportunity to be your cover girl for my favorite month of the year,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “Thank you UK for always showing me so much love over the years. I can’t wait to share the rest of this shoot with you this week. The young tomboy little girl in me is shaking.”

In the image Woods is wearing a yellow denim skirt-and-jacket combo with a white tank to tie it together. Her makeup and hair are on-point (obviously) with bright golden eye makeup and sharp brows, and her hair in a waist-length ponytail.

Woods noted in her Instagram that this look is courtesy some of her newest beauty collaborations. For long lashes she’s wearing her LA Baby faux lashes with Eylure, which she launched back in February. She also shared that her enviously long, shiny pony is actually a first look at her new collection with Easilocks Hair Extensions. “Only a few more weeks until you can get yours,” she wrote in the caption.

The British publication’s editor-in-chief, Claire Hodge, also took to Instagram to share her excitement over the cover, pointing out that the Cosmo story is the first full interview since Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

“I met Jordyn back in March and instantly fell in love with how sweet, self-deprecating and normal she was,” Hodge wrote in the caption. “Could not be happier to be her first magazine cover, to have the insightful @livslittle interview her and to give you a glimpse of the kind, flawed, honest and real girl behind the headlines.”

The full cover story will be available tomorrow, August 1.

