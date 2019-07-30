



Meghan Markle’s British Vogue cover has just about broken the internet. To continue the hype, a video and picture has been published that feature the Duchess of Sussex working behind the scenes.

In the snap she’s seen wearing an ensemble worth over $3,000. But in the video, she’s in a $120 jumpsuit that epitomizes chic comfort. This high-low moment proves the duchess wears whatever she pleases whenever she pleases, which is one of the reasons we love her so much.

When Kensington Palace announced the new mom’s guest-edited cover, it released a picture of her working away in what appears to be the wardrobe on set. In the snapshot, the former Suits actress is seen wearing an embellished tweed dress by Gucci that features a grosgrain ribbon at the neck and a detachable rose brooch and costs roughly $3,975. Although incredibly pricey, we can see why she’d want to wear this number. It is sophisticated, regal and professional all at once.

Then on the other end of the spectrum, the publication dropped a video that showed a BTS moment between Markle and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful where they’re looking at a prompter while photographer Peter Lindbergh is shooting. During this glimpse of the process, the wife of Prince Harry is seen wearing a super simple black Everlane jumpsuit that is quite affordable with a $120 price point.

While overseeing this Forces for Change cover, the royal had her hands full taking charge for many key decisions, including the trailblazing women to feature and the choice of photographer.

Lindbergh and Markle have a cherished history working together. It all started when he shot her for the Vanity Fair cover in which she opened up about her relationship with the Duke of Sussex for the first time. But not only was the experience memorable because of the couple’s buzzed-about romance, but it was also major because the photographer kept her freckles noticeably visible. Keeping people from photoshopping her freckles was always something the new mom struggled to fight for throughout her career. So when it came to the British Vogue September issue, she knew Lindbergh was the man for the job, giving him one key instruction: “I want to see freckles!”

