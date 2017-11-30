Meghan Markle is quickly becoming our new beauty crush! First, we found out some of her go-to products are drugstore buys and now we’ve learned that she hates when anyone Photoshops her freckles.

“To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot,” the multi-ethnic beauty told Allure. Prince Harry’s ladylove credits her father with helping her embrace her freckles from an early age.

“For all my freckle-faced friends out there, I will share with you something my dad told me when I was younger: ‘A face without freckles is a night without stars,” she added.

Amen to embracing your natural beauty! Scroll through to see five times the Suits star showed off her gorgeous freckles.