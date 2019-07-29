



Serena Williams has a big announcement! The tennis icon and fashion designer is having a “red hot summer,” but that phrase means something a little different this time around.

In the rare case that you needed yet another reason to be obsessed with Williams, she just designed a comfy and versatile dress that she claims fits every single woman’s body shape. In short, that means you’re about to see the incredible red dress on everyone.

The tennis pro informed her followers of the new launch on Instagram when she posted a video on Saturday, July 27. She wrote in her caption, “We’re having a red hot summer over @serena. I designed the Twist Front Dress for everybody and every ✨BODY✨.”

The video showcases Williams and six different diverse women of different body shapes — all wearing the same long-sleeve Serena Twist Tie Front Dress in Red ($120). The elegant, form-fitting dress truly flatters every single shape.

Williams speaks to the reason why she created the inclusive dress in her video: “No one in the world looks exactly the same. We’re all different people. We have different personalities. We have different traits. We look different and we need to bring our personalities out.”

As for those women in the video, they couldn’t help but rave about how good they felt and how much of a confidence-booster the dress was. “With this dress, I feel curvy. It gives me cleavage,” exclaims a woman named Diondria.

“I’m curvy, but I’m confident in my curves,” says Isha. You have really taken something and made it work for different sizes. Another woman named Val chimes in, “I feel spicy, like a jalapeño.” This statement sends the group into a fit of giggles.

We advise you to add to cart in a hurry — the dress is already selling out faster than you can say “hot red summer.”

